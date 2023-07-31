Inmate sentenced to 40 years after escaping MDOC months before his release

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi escapee is headed back to prison after breaking out of jail and kidnapping two people months before his release date.

Shunekndrick Huffman, 21, pled guilty to two counts of kidnapping. He was sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

He was serving a seven-year sentence with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for aggravated assault and was scheduled to be released in December.

August of 2022, Huffman escaped on foot and broke into a nearby home, holding the homeowner and two daughters at gunpoint for hours.

Huffman then stole one of the hostages’ cars before wrecking and taking off on foot toward the nearby Mississippi State Hospital campus.

Over a hundred local law enforcement officials surrounded the area, and Huffman was quickly apprehended after being found hiding inside a trash can near one of the campus homes.

