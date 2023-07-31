Hinds County’s youth detention center has new director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center now has a new director. A Mississippi native will take the reins at Hinds County’s troubled youth detention center. After nearly six months of vacancy, the Board of Supervisors appoints the California transplant to head the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center.

“I’m coming back home to my roots,” said Dedria Black. The Forest native is filling a position that has been vacant for nearly six months. The married mother of four grown children has a background in criminal justice. On Monday, she toured the facility that houses juvenile offenders in Hinds County.

“I started out with youth. I started in Criminal Justice,” said Black. “So I’m bringing my career full circle. I’ve done everything under the sun, and I want to end my career back where I started, working with youth and working in the criminal justice system.”

Black is taking the helm of a facility facing issues with staffing and violence. In May, three teens escaped, reportedly using shanks to overpower and injure a guard and another detainee.

“My first order of business is really assessing, doing an assessment, getting some feedback from staff, getting feedback from the supervisors, from everybody, all the stakeholders involved, to see where the gaps are and then work on kind of bridging those gaps,” added the center director.

Black has three decades of experience in criminal justice, juvenile sex offender counseling, and inpatient mental health. She has a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from Mount Senario College. Black earned a bachelor’s in Human Services and an MBA from Upper Iowa University. Her bachelor’s degree in Legal Studies is from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Black returns to the state after recently spending eight years as the Director of Supportive Health Services for a California non-profit organization. The new director was selected for the post by a three-member panel, including Judge Carolyn Hicks.

Hinds County Administrator Kenneth Wayne Jones said prior problems, including staffing shortages and escapes, were important issues the board wanted addressed. Black was chosen to bring a comprehensive assessment plan.

“We got off the consent decree. So we had already cleared most of the marks we had against the center,” said Jones. “We just want to make sure we put somebody now that knows exactly how to go about putting that leadership together.”

Black’s first official day is August 14.

