Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Weather Day for Excessive Heat

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kicking off the work week with a First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been issued for all of central and southern MS.

Highs will reach right around 100 degrees again today, with no relief in sight as we continue through the work week. Heat indices will range from 100-115 degrees today through the end of the week.

The good news is there will be a few scattered showers and storms each day, helping to cool people off a little bit earlier in the day. Not much relief comes overnight though, as lows remain in the mid and upper 70s.

