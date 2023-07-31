First Alert Weather Day: brutal heat, humidity expected for most of this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A First Alert Weather Day remains in place today for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity that’s expected this afternoon. Highs are forecast to top out well above average in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees with peak heat index values between 105 to 115. Every county across central Mississippi is under a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning. A few pop-up downpours or thunderstorms could develop through the afternoon providing a bit of relief from the heat, but most spots will be dry and hot. A mostly clear sky will hang overhead into tonight with lows down in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will almost be a repeat as this hot and mostly dry spell continues. Temperatures will efficiently warm up to the 90s to right around 100 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Outside of a slight chance for a shower or storm, our weather will stay pretty quiet.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Unfortunately, we aren’t expecting this heat to let up this week or possibly this weekend as upper-level ridging holds strong across much of the region. We may begin to see the ridge breakdown by early near week, which would result in the heat to back off and for better chances for showers/storms to emerge.

