First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More heat and humidity this week with daily high temperatures near 100 degrees and overnight and morning low temperatures in the upper 70s. During the afternoons, the heat index will sway anywhere from 105 to 115 degrees, prompting likely advisories or warnings for our area. Rain chances will remain very low but start to elevate Thursday and again this weekend into early next week. High pressure is in control of our weather. It is centered over Texas and will start breaking down this weekend or early next week. This may allow for disturbances to start affecting our area with thunderstorms from time to time, increasing the daily humidity, but possible lowering temperatures by a few degrees, especially next week. The average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:15am and the sunset is 7:58pm. The tropics are active, but well out into the Atlantic Ocean and will not affect our area for the time being.

