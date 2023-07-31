Brandon football aiming for state title after falling short in ‘21 and ‘22

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Bulldogs were on the practice field before the sun was Monday morning.

“Over 100 kids showed up, they were out here at around 5:45, out here ready to roll,” said head coach Sam Williams. “I think it’s just the culture that we built around here; hard work, accountability, and trust with all the guys the leadership. I think it just shows when you watch practice, how they move around, and how they play hard for each other.”

Williams said players are up and texting each other as early as 4:15 in the morning, making sure they’re awake and ready for practice. The early practices in preseason will instill habits that the players will rely on throughout the year.

“People have to be responsible, go to sleep, wake up early, come out here and compete,” said senior linebacker Jaeden Calender. “It doesn’t get any better than that; even though you don’t want to do it, you’ve got to get it done.”

Williams has only been the head coach of the Bulldogs for two seasons, but in those two years, the team has made it to the 6A state championship. However, both year, the Bulldogs lost in the final game of the season, in 2021 to Madison Central, and in 2022 to Starkville.

“To come up short in that last game, it’s part of [our motivation],” Williams said. “It was fun to get up there, it’s fun to have those opportunities, but we’re making sure we’re getting back to give ourselves another chance.”

The Bulldogs are using the lessons they’ve learned over the last two seasons to fuel their drive towards a state championship.

“You can’t go back and change anything,” Williams said. “You learn from the procedural mistakes you made, the administrative things you did, leading into it as a coach, and try to make sure you put your kids in a better position this year.”

“Our main goal this year is to finish and follow up strong, give it everything we’ve got” Calender said. “This is my last year, so last ride, everything I’ve got.”

This year, for the first time, MHSAA will have a 7A classification, and Brandon will play in it. The Bulldogs are confident in their ability to win the first ever 7A state championship.

“I feel like this team is going to be able to do it,” said senior running back Nate Blount. “We’ve got the guys that are bought in, get up every day, like you see today, getting up early and getting after it.”

“We just come out here. Whoever steps on the field is going to get beat,” Calender said.

However, Williams is not focusing on the ability to win the first 7A championship, but instead just the ability to win Brandon’s first championship.

“We’ve got to have found a way to finish one,” he said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s 4A, 5A, 6A, 20A. I don’t care, we’ve just got to go win one.”

The Bulldogs will be at home to open their season. They host Picayune on August 25.

