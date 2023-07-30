VPD: One dead, 18-year-old injured after connected shootings in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was found dead with gunshot wounds in a wrecked vehicle, and an 18-year-old was sent to a local hospital in a pair of connected shootings in Vicksburg.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, a Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a wrecked blue Nissan Maxima on First North Street near the intersection of Clay Street Sunday morning around 1:32 a.m.

Brendyn Carmen, 20, of Vicksburg, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds inside of the vehicle. Warren County Coroner Doug Husky pronounced Carmen dead at the scene.

Around the same time, Vicksburg Police was dispatched to a shooting in the 1600 block of Court Street, where they found an 18-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to receive treatment for the injuries sustained.

While investigating, it was determined that both incidents are connected and both victims knew each other.

The identity of the 18-year-old is unknown at this time.

