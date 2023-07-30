Burger Battle
Silver alert: Annie Joyce Moore

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Annie Joyce Moore of Forest, Miss.
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Annie Joyce Moore of Forest, Miss.(MBI)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FOREST, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Annie Joyce Moore of Forest.

She is a White female, five feet four inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, July 29, at about 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Langs Mill Road in Forest, in a 2004 red Toyota Corolla bearing Mississippi tag SBA9648 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Moore has a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 601-469-1511.

