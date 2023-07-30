Race night in Byram at Jackson Motor Speedway

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Motor Speedway hosted a race night Saturday, with more than 80 drivers across seven classes making it to the track, despite the rain earlier in the day.

Results for the night of races can be found here.

The Jackson Motor Speedway hosts races into September, and the next race is August 12.

