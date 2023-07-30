Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Protesters rally in Rankin County against alleged police brutality

By Christopher Fields
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Organizers of Saturday’s rally say the goal was to put pressure on Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

They want her to indict the former Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly involved in the case through a civil rights lawsuit, and they say they will continue to come out in large numbers until their voices are heard.

On the night of Jan. 24, Jenkins and Parker claim six Rankin County deputies came into Parker’s home in Braxton and handcuffed and beat the two men.

They also claim the deputies shocked them repeatedly with stun guns for roughly 90 minutes and, at one point, forced them to lie on their backs as the deputies poured milk over their faces.

They also claim they were sexually assaulted. The case has sparked local and national outrage.

The allegations against the deputies has also gotten the attention of the United States Justice Department.

In a community meeting on June 1, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division said the investigation is still ongoing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found dead in Crystal Springs home
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Jackson is, again, without a public works director
Jackson is, again, without a public works director
Malyiah Crosby, 14
Person taken into custody after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson
Police call regarding man assaulting woman turns into standoff in Madison subdivision
Police call regarding man assaulting woman turns into standoff in Madison subdivision

Latest News

Jackson Academy football preview
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame 2023 induction
Meredith Swindle ranked 67th CrossFit athlete in the world
Race night at Jackson Motor Speedway