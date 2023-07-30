Police: Man breaks into Pearl business using a rock, steals beauty supply products

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Pearl are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect.

Authorities say a man used a rock to break a glass window and steal beauty supply products from the Beauty Star and More off of Highway 80 behind Kroger.

He drove off in a silver Toyota Camry.

