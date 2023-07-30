Police: Man breaks into Pearl business using a rock, steals beauty supply products
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Pearl are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect.
Authorities say a man used a rock to break a glass window and steal beauty supply products from the Beauty Star and More off of Highway 80 behind Kroger.
He drove off in a silver Toyota Camry.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.