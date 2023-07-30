Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Pilot OK after plane crash in Rankin County

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A pilot was OK, but shaken up, after his plane crashed in a field Sunday afternoon in Rankin County.

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of State Highway 18, according to Rankin County Undersheriff Paul Holley.

Holley said the plane lost power.

