Pilot OK after plane crash in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A pilot was OK, but shaken up, after his plane crashed in a field Sunday afternoon in Rankin County.

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of State Highway 18, according to Rankin County Undersheriff Paul Holley.

Holley said the plane lost power.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.