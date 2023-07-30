Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mississippi Hall of Fame gains new members

By Kasie Thomas
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday, Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame inductees began their day at the MSHOF Museum for a fan meet and greet.

The new inductees took pictures, signed autographs, and caught up with former players.

Inductee and former NFL defensive back John Mangum said, “To go through the room and see all of the plaques of everybody that’s been enshrined in the Hall of Fame, it’s just crazy how many really good players come out of this state. It’s just an unbelievable experience. Coming from Mississippi where they’re producing so many athletes, it’s just an honor to be included in this.”

Later, fans, friends and family gathered at the Jackson Convention Complex for the 60th annual induction ceremony.

Honorees include former Ole Miss player Jeff Herrod; former Southern Miss football player Patrick Surtain; former Jackson State football player Lewis Tillman; Magee native and former NFL player John Mangum; Greenwood native and former MLB pitcher Paul Maholm; Millsaps baseball coach Jim Page; Biloxi native and Olympic shooter Tony Rosetti; and former Ole Miss Women’s basketball player and coach Carol Ross.

Inductee Carol Ross said, “It’s a great honor to be with other great Mississippians that have made an impact in their sports and the ones that have come before us, and there’s plenty more that are yet to be in here that I’m excited about as well.”

All of the former Mississippi athletes expressed their respect for the athletes in the state and were grateful to be recognized and included.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found dead in Crystal Springs home
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Jackson is, again, without a public works director
Jackson is, again, without a public works director
Malyiah Crosby, 14
Person taken into custody after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson
Police call regarding man assaulting woman turns into standoff in Madison subdivision
Police call regarding man assaulting woman turns into standoff in Madison subdivision

Latest News

Spectators watch hot laps at Jackson Motor Speedway Saturday
Race night in Byram at Jackson Motor Speedway
Meredith Swindle (second from right) with her family at a CrossFit competition
Local woman ranked 67th in the world of top CrossFit athletes
MRA grad Josh Hubbard scores in double figures in Mississippi State debut
MRA grad Josh Hubbard impresses in Mississippi State debut
Jackson State football concludes competitive first week of Fall camp
Jackson State football concludes competitive first week of Fall camp