Mississippi Hall of Fame gains new members

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday, Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame inductees began their day at the MSHOF Museum for a fan meet and greet.

The new inductees took pictures, signed autographs, and caught up with former players.

Inductee and former NFL defensive back John Mangum said, “To go through the room and see all of the plaques of everybody that’s been enshrined in the Hall of Fame, it’s just crazy how many really good players come out of this state. It’s just an unbelievable experience. Coming from Mississippi where they’re producing so many athletes, it’s just an honor to be included in this.”

Later, fans, friends and family gathered at the Jackson Convention Complex for the 60th annual induction ceremony.

Honorees include former Ole Miss player Jeff Herrod; former Southern Miss football player Patrick Surtain; former Jackson State football player Lewis Tillman; Magee native and former NFL player John Mangum; Greenwood native and former MLB pitcher Paul Maholm; Millsaps baseball coach Jim Page; Biloxi native and Olympic shooter Tony Rosetti; and former Ole Miss Women’s basketball player and coach Carol Ross.

Inductee Carol Ross said, “It’s a great honor to be with other great Mississippians that have made an impact in their sports and the ones that have come before us, and there’s plenty more that are yet to be in here that I’m excited about as well.”

All of the former Mississippi athletes expressed their respect for the athletes in the state and were grateful to be recognized and included.

