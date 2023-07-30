Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Forecast: Tracking dangerous heat levels and high humidity over the next few days! Highs reaching triple digits today and Monday!

Tracking high heat and humidity for today and Monday. Highs expected to reach triple digits...
Tracking high heat and humidity for today and Monday. Highs expected to reach triple digits with extreme humidity.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunday: A First Alert Weather Day is in place as humidity is expected to increase on top of already above-average temperatures. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90s by lunchtime and continue warming with highs expected to reach 100 degrees in the afternoon. Peak heat indices are expected to range anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees. Because of this, it is important to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors. Temperatures will slowly cool off into the mid-70s overnight.

Heat Alerts across the state of Mississippi due to extreme heat and humidity.

Extended forecast: Another First Alert Weather Day is in place for Monday as dangerous heat conditions are expected to continue for the beginning of next week. Forecast highs are expected to reach 100 degrees Monday with feels like temperatures still in the triple digits due to the increased moisture that moves in over the weekend. Temperatures will continue to be in the upper 90s throughout most of the week but we may see a little bit of a cool by next weekend. Looking at the tropics, the disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean has a 70% chance of forming over the next 7 days but won’t be affecting us here at home. We’ll keep an eye on the tropics as we get closer to peak hurricane season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Heat Alerts across the state of Mississippi due to extreme heat and humidity.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Couple found dead in Crystal Springs home
Malyiah Crosby, 14
Person taken into custody after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson
Police call regarding man assaulting woman turns into standoff in Madison subdivision
Police call regarding man assaulting woman turns into standoff in Madison subdivision
The two victims were from St. Martin and Picayune.
Two South Mississippians killed in head-on collision in Hancock Co.
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend

Latest News

Heat Alerts across the state of Mississippi due to extreme heat and humidity.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Days ahead
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat expected for continue as First Alert Weather Days will be in place starting Sunday
Ashley's Evening Forecast
Heat Advisory in place as dangerous heat continues
First Alert Forecast: Sizzling temperatures continue with First Alert Weather Days ahead