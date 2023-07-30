First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Days in place as dangerous heat conditions expected to continue this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Hot and humid conditions are here to stay heading into this evening. Temperatures will still be in the mid to low 90s and then slowly cooling off into the mid 80s after sunset. A heat advisory is still in effect until 8pm this evening for all of central and southern Mississippi. A few showers and storms may be possible this evening but most of us will remain dry for the rest of tonight.

Monday: A First Alert Weather Day is in place for tomorrow as dangerous heat conditions are expected to continue this week. Forecast highs tomorrow are expected to reach 100 degrees with peak heat indices expected to reach triple digits. They may be as high as 105 in places. Due to afternoon heating, a few isolated showers and storms may be possible but nothing more than a brief downpour, although we could use it due to abnormally dry conditions. Temperatures will cool off some after sunset but not by much due to the humidity.

Extended forecast: The heat and humidity will stick around for the rest of this week as temperatures will continue to be in the upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures are also expected to reach triple digits as well. A brief afternoon shower could be possible throughout the week but most of us will continue to stay dry. Heat stress conditions will be the main concern this week, so it is important to stay hydrated and take breaks from the outdoors. Looking at the tropics, we now have another disturbance with a 30% chance of becoming a tropical system off the coast of the Carolinas. We will continue to watch this and the rest of the tropics as sea surface temperatures are still rather warm and could fuel future disturbances.

