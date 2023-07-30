Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Coroner identifies man found dead Friday afternoon

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who died of multiple gunshot wounds Friday afternoon has been identified.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as Michael Tyrone Hannah III.

He was 25 years old.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department said Hannah was found lying in a grassy area near McCain and Wichita streets around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Witnesses told police they saw a Black Nissan speed away from the scene. No further details of a potential suspect or suspects were available.

