Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Bomb squad investigates mysterious packages parachuted into neighborhood

California officials investigated after a parachute with two packages attached to it was found...
California officials investigated after a parachute with two packages attached to it was found in a neighborhood.(The San Dimas Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (Gray News) – A bomb squad was called in to investigate after packages were apparently parachuted into a city in California.

The San Dimas Sheriff’s Station said deputies responded to a call Thursday for a suspicious package in San Dimas. When they arrived at the location, they said they discovered a parachute with two packages attached to it.

California officials said two packages were found attached to a parachute in a neighborhood.
California officials said two packages were found attached to a parachute in a neighborhood.(The San Dimas Sheriff's Station)

The responding deputies then evacuated the residents of nearby homes and called in the arson and explosives unit.

After an investigation, officials determined the packages did not contain explosives or other dangerous materials and seemed to be a science project.

Officials informed the neighborhood of the finds, and the residents returned safely to their homes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found dead in Crystal Springs home
Malyiah Crosby, 14
Man faces multiple charges after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson
Police call regarding man assaulting woman turns into standoff in Madison subdivision
Police call regarding man assaulting woman turns into standoff in Madison subdivision
The two victims were from St. Martin and Picayune.
Two South Mississippians killed in head-on collision in Hancock Co.
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend

Latest News

"Barbie" is already the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year domestically, and...
Box office: Second weekend brings more big bucks for "Barbenheimer"
FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at...
Two people killed in shooting near University of Florida campus
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 40 people and wounds nearly 200
FILE - U.S. Department of State Seal
US mother, daughter, reported kidnapped in Haiti, people warned not to travel there