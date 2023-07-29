Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Person taken into custody after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson

Malyiah Crosby, 14
Malyiah Crosby, 14(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person has been taken into custody after a missing Byram teenager was found Saturday in Jackson.

An Endangered/Missing Child Alert was issued for 14-year-old Malyiah Crosby, with MBI saying she was last seen getting into a tan 2001 Ford Explorer Trac early Saturday morning.

Authorities say officers were able to locate the Ford in the city limits of Jackson and that Crosby was found “shortly after.”

She was taken to UMMC for evaluation.

One subject was taken into custody by investigators in relation to the case, police say.

