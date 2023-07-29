Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Ole Miss lands huge commitment from former Clemson linebacker

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding and Ole Miss continue to make a splash in the transfer portal, earning a late night commitment from a former Clemson linebacker.

Friday night, redshirt freshman linebacker TJ Dudley announced his commitment to play for the Rebels on Twitter a week after he entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Dudley was a four-star recruit out of Montgomery, Alabama, and was ranked as the No. 22 linebacker in the country. He was the 227th overall prospect in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

The newest Landshark will join the Rebels for the upcoming Fall camp and has four years of eligibility.

Dudley will join Raleigh, Mississippi native and former five-star recruit Suntarine Perkins in a linebacking corps quickly reassembling.

