Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Neshoba County Fair closes out 134th year

The Neshoba County Fair came to a close Friday after 7 days of family fun.
The Neshoba County Fair came to a close Friday after 7 days of family fun.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair came to a close Friday after 7 days of family fun. What’s known as Mississippi’s Giant House Party is checking off another successful year in Philadelphia.

There was horse racing, live music, a huge turnout for political speaking, and even a new edition of cornhole.

News 11 spoke with fair manager Kevin Cheatham who said this was one of the most attended fairs in its history. He said there was an increase of 5,000 visitors compared to previous years.

Cheatham along with other fairgoers share what this week has meant to them.

“A combination of the horse races today. With the Jim Dance Memorial Race, and Morris Therrel Race, so horse racing has been an outstanding venue for us. The carnival has been great for us this year as well. All the entertainers at night. We’ve had high praise for our entertainers at night. So overall just a great fair,” said Cheatham.

“One of my favorite parts about the fair is probably hanging out with friends and family at the cabin and just seeing new faces and old faces that I’ve seen before,” said Fair Attendee, Savannah Peters/

“I really like the band and float bombing everybody and hanging out with my friends,” said Fair Attendee, Thomas Luke.

Cheatham said the goal is to provide a safe family and friendly atmosphere every year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found dead in Crystal Springs home
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Jackson is, again, without a public works director
Jackson is, again, without a public works director
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
The trailblazing African American general manager died Thursday.
Trailblazing African American manager, who led WLBT for more than a decade, dies

Latest News

Ashley's Morning Forecast
5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory
Man’s body with multiple bullet wounds found near Jackson street
What do the Neshoba County Fair political speeches signal about what’s ahead for the hottest...
What do the Neshoba County Fair political speeches signal about what’s ahead for the hottest races?