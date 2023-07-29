MRA grad Josh Hubbard impresses in Mississippi State debut

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former MRA guard and the current holder of the all-time Mississippi high school career scoring record Josh Hubbard seems to be transitioning to life smoothly on the court for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Hubbard and the men’s basketball squad, coached by Chris Jans, flew to Portugal to compete in an overseas tour on Thursday, with the squad scheduled to play three games.

“It’ll be a great bonding time for the team,” Hubbard said in a release from MSU. “It’s going to be a great experience.”

A great experience it has been so far for Hubbard, who led all MSU scorers with 12 points in a 76-50 victory against the Lisbon All-Stars in their first outing of the tour early Saturday morning. He also had three steals.

The freshman will look to fill a great need in the shot-making department for Coach Jans and the Bulldogs in the upcoming season, who were ranked 13th in the SEC in scoring, points per game and ranked last in the conference in three-point percentage last season.

Hubbard and MSU will play the Portugal All-Stars Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and the Basketball Association of Porto on August 2 at 1 p.m.

Mississippi State will open their 2023-24 account against Washington State on November 18 in Uncasville, Connecticut, in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tournament.

