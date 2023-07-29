Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl from Byram

Malyiah Crosby, 14
Malyiah Crosby, 14(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Byram Saturday morning.

Malyiah Crosby is described as 5′3″ with maroon hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a maroon Byram Bulldog hoodie, light gray tights, burgundy hat, and red slides on Saturday around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Brennan Avenue in Hinds County.

MBI says Crosby was getting into a tan 2001 Ford Explorer Trac with a MS license plate HN57049 traveling on Siwell Road near McCluer Road.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Malyiah Crosby, you are urged to contact the Byram Police Department at 601-372-7748 or 911.

