Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man’s body with multiple bullet wounds found near Jackson street

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police say a man’s body, which had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was found in a “grassy area” of Jackson on Friday.

According to JPD, the body was found around 4:30 p.m. near McCain and Wichita Streets.

“When [police] arrived, they discovered a Black male deceased laying in a grassy area with multiple gunshot wounds to the body,” a press release stated.

Witnesses told police that a black Nissan was seen leaving the area “at a high rate of speed.”

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

