Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man faces multiple charges after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson

Malyiah Crosby, 14
Malyiah Crosby, 14(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been taken into custody and faces multiple charges after a missing Byram teenager was found Saturday in Jackson.

An Endangered/Missing Child Alert was issued for 14-year-old Malyiah Crosby, with MBI saying she was last seen getting into a tan 2001 Ford Explorer Trac early Saturday morning.

Authorities say officers were able to locate the Ford in the city limits of Jackson and that Crosby was found “shortly after.”

She was taken to UMMC for evaluation.

Jermaine Bradley Jr., 20, of Byram, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges.

He has been charged with three counts of sexual battery and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jermaine Bradley Jr., 20
Jermaine Bradley Jr., 20(Byram Police Department)

