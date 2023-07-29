Jackson State football concludes competitive first week of Fall camp

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head Coach T.C. Taylor and his Jackson State football squad wrapped up their first week of Fall camp.

The 2023 season begins a new era of JSU football with Coach Taylor leading his alma mater for the first time and having many new additions following the departure of Deion Sanders.

Last week, Coach Taylor told WLBT that he is most excited about seeing the defensive line, a position group that is expected to anchor the success of Jackson State this upcoming season. Overall, he said he is pleased with the competitive fire that his roster has brought to the practice field.

“They competed. Guys competed,” said Taylor of what made the opening days of camp great. “Early on, you expect in the first couple of days there will be some missed assignments, some plays without max effort. We told them earlier this week that we’ve got to come back and correct those things, and they did in these last couple of practices. They got after each other. We put the shells on these last two days and had some thumping and contact. It was a physical week.”

Despite being the two-time defending SWAC Champions, the Tigers were listed as the underdogs to retain the conference trophy this season and were predicted to finish second in the East division behind Florida A&M by the SWAC officials and coaches.

Potentially a big factor why is the transition of the quarterback position, with Jason Brown, Phillip Short, Greyson Thompson, and Zy McDonald all competing for the starting spot.

The Tigers open the season in a highly-anticipated 2021 Celebration Bowl rematch against South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in 28 days.

