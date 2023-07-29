Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: Sizzling temperatures continue with First Alert Weather Days ahead

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Another day of sizzling temperatures is ahead for your Saturday. Temperatures are expected to heat up into the mid 80s by mid-morning. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of central and southern Mississippi until 8pm this evening. As lunchtime approaches, most of us will be in the low to mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will likely be in the upper 90s if not in the triple digits by then. Throughout the afternoon, highs are expected to reach the upper 90s with peak heat indices reaching as high as 105 degrees in some places. Temperatures slowly cool off throughout the evening with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: A First Alert Weather Day is in place as humidity is expected to increase on top of already above average temperatures. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90s by lunchtime and continue warming with highs expected to reach 100 degrees in the afternoon. Peak heat indices are expected to range anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees. Because of this, it is important to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors. Temperatures will slowly cool off into the mid 70s overnight.

Extended forecast: Another First Alert Weather Day is in place for Monday as dangerous heat conditions are expected to continue for the beginning part of next week. Forecast highs are expected to reach 100 degrees Monday with feels like temperatures still in the triple digits due to the increased moisture that moves in over the weekend. Temperatures will continue to be in the upper 90s throughout most of the week but we may see a little bit of a cool by next weekend. Taking a look at the tropics, the disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean has a 70% chance of formation over the next 7 days but won’t be affecting us here at home. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the tropics as we get closer to peak hurricane season.

