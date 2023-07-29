First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat expected for continue as First Alert Weather Days will be in place starting Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms will continue into this evening, helping us to cool off for the rest of your Saturday. Temperatures into the overnight hours will drop slightly into the mid 80s and then into the upper 70s early Sunday morning.

Sunday: A First Alert Weather Day is in place as humidity is expected to increase on top of already above average temperatures. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90s by lunchtime and continue warming with highs expected to reach 100 degrees in the afternoon. Peak heat indices are expected to range anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees. Because of this, it is important to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors. Temperatures will slowly cool off into the mid 70s overnight.

Extended forecast: Another First Alert Weather Day is in place for Monday as dangerous heat conditions are expected to continue for the beginning part of next week. Forecast highs are expected to reach 100 degrees Monday with feels like temperatures still in the triple digits due to the increased moisture that moves in over the weekend. Temperatures will continue to be in the upper 90s throughout most of the week but we may see a little bit of a cool by next weekend. Taking a look at the tropics, the disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean has a 70% chance of formation over the next 7 days but won’t be affecting us here at home. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the tropics as we get closer to peak hurricane season.

