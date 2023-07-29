Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory

5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in drive-by shooting(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, Miss. (WTOK) - Five people have been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Hickory last week.

According to Hickory Police Chief Pete Pierman, the shooting happened last Saturday, July 22 at a home in the 400 block of Emanuel Street.

The home and a vehicle outside were hit with gunfire. Pierman says no-one was injured.

The men charged connection to this shooting are Dartavious Moseley, Joshual Barlow, Chance Culpepper, Damian Martin and Mylan McDonald.

Barlow was out on bond for capital murder charges.

Moseley’s bond has been set at $250, 000. The other’s bonds will be set Saturday, July 29.

Pierman says this is an ongoing investigation. Hickory Police Department is leading the investigation with help from the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

Dartavious Moseley
Dartavious Moseley(WTOK)
Damian Martin
Damian Martin(WTOK)
Chance Culpepper
Chance Culpepper(WTOK)
Mylan McDonald
Mylan McDonald(WTOK)
Joshual Barlow
Joshual Barlow(WTOK)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found dead in Crystal Springs home
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Jackson is, again, without a public works director
Jackson is, again, without a public works director
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
The trailblazing African American general manager died Thursday.
Trailblazing African American manager, who led WLBT for more than a decade, dies

Latest News

Ashley's Morning Forecast
The Neshoba County Fair came to a close Friday after 7 days of family fun.
Neshoba County Fair closes out 134th year
Man’s body with multiple bullet wounds found near Jackson street
What do the Neshoba County Fair political speeches signal about what’s ahead for the hottest...
What do the Neshoba County Fair political speeches signal about what’s ahead for the hottest races?