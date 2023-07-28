Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Two South Mississippians killed in head-on collision in Hancock Co.

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
The two victims were from St. Martin and Picayune.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a head-on collision Friday morning that killed two people from South Mississippi.

According to Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair, the victims are 35-year-old Shawn Kinney of St. Martin and 47-year-old Toni Jarrell of Picayune.

Hair says the collision happened about one mile east of Highway 607 on Texas Flat Road. The coroner was called to the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Hair said both drivers were alone in their separate vehicles.

Information is limited at this time. We’re working to learn more about the crash.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found dead in Crystal Springs home
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Jackson is, again, without a public works director
Jackson is, again, without a public works director
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
The trailblazing African American general manager died Thursday.
Trailblazing African American manager, who led WLBT for more than a decade, dies

Latest News

Malyiah Crosby, 14
Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl from Byram
Ashley's Morning Forecast
The Neshoba County Fair came to a close Friday after 7 days of family fun.
Neshoba County Fair closes out 134th year
5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory
Man’s body with multiple bullet wounds found near Jackson street