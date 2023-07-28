Two 18-year-olds, six juveniles arrested in connection with string of car thefts

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police say they’ve arrested two 18-year-olds and six juveniles in connection with a string of auto thefts in the city limits.

On Friday, the department announced that it had arrested Laroderick Latiker, 18, of Canton, and Kalbria West, 18, of Brandon, in connection with the thefts.

Six juveniles were also taken into custody. However, due to their status as minors, their names are being withheld, the department stated on its social media page.

“All were charged with numerous criminal offenses and are awaiting their initial appearance,” authorities wrote. “The subjects in question, as well as the vehicles stolen, may also be involved in additional crimes committed in neighboring jurisdictions.”

According to the news release, the suspects are believed to have stolen or attempted to steal nearly a dozen vehicles, specifically Kia and Hyundai brands.

The results of the investigation have been shared with other local agencies. The Rankin and Madison County Sheriff’s Offices participated in the arrests.

