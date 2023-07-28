Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Two 18-year-olds, six juveniles arrested in connection with string of car thefts

Two 18-year-olds were among those arrested for a string of auto thefts in Ridgeland.
Two 18-year-olds were among those arrested for a string of auto thefts in Ridgeland.(Ridgeland Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police say they’ve arrested two 18-year-olds and six juveniles in connection with a string of auto thefts in the city limits.

On Friday, the department announced that it had arrested Laroderick Latiker, 18, of Canton, and Kalbria West, 18, of Brandon, in connection with the thefts.

Six juveniles were also taken into custody. However, due to their status as minors, their names are being withheld, the department stated on its social media page.

“All were charged with numerous criminal offenses and are awaiting their initial appearance,” authorities wrote. “The subjects in question, as well as the vehicles stolen, may also be involved in additional crimes committed in neighboring jurisdictions.”

According to the news release, the suspects are believed to have stolen or attempted to steal nearly a dozen vehicles, specifically Kia and Hyundai brands.

The results of the investigation have been shared with other local agencies. The Rankin and Madison County Sheriff’s Offices participated in the arrests.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies, two rushed to hospital in Jackson apartment fire
Woman dies, two others rushed to hospital after Jackson apartment fire
Jeffery Allen Freeman, 24, Madison Nicole Hardin, 18
Scott Co. duo pleads guilty to murdering a man in Rankin Co.
5th person charged in death of Hinds Co. teen, sheriff announces
5th person charged in death of Hinds Co. teen, sheriff announces
Man struck on head, fell unconscious after conflict at Brookhaven Waffle House
Man struck on head, fell unconscious after conflict at Brookhaven Waffle House
Latasha Coleman, 46
Family of missing Jackson woman searching for answers

Latest News

KLLM 2023 college team trucks unveiled
Jackson Police Department
JPD arrests man on felony possession of marijuana charge
Mark Mayfield
Fifth Circuit: City of Madison didn’t target attorney for political activities
KLLM 2023 college team trucks unveiled
KLLM 2023 College Team Trucks Unveiled