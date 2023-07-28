Trailblazing African American manager, who led WLBT for more than a decade, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A trailblazing African American television executive who led WLBT for more than a decade has died.

Former WLBT General Manager William Dilday passed away Thursday after a fall in Massachusetts, his daughter confirmed.

Dilday became general manager of WLBT in 1972. He served at the station until 1984, according to The History Makers website.

He joined the station after the Federal Communications Commission revoked the station’s previous broadcast license for its racially discriminatory practices.

The federal government would only restore the station’s license under new leadership.

Dilday was part of that team that made up what was a caretaker organization called Communications Improvement Inc., according to a New York Times profile of the station in 1977.

