Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Trailblazing African American manager, who led WLBT for more than a decade, dies

The trailblazing African American general manager died Thursday.
The trailblazing African American general manager died Thursday.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A trailblazing African American television executive who led WLBT for more than a decade has died.

Former WLBT General Manager William Dilday passed away Thursday after a fall in Massachusetts, his daughter confirmed.

Dilday became general manager of WLBT in 1972. He served at the station until 1984, according to The History Makers website.

He joined the station after the Federal Communications Commission revoked the station’s previous broadcast license for its racially discriminatory practices.

The federal government would only restore the station’s license under new leadership.

Dilday was part of that team that made up what was a caretaker organization called Communications Improvement Inc., according to a New York Times profile of the station in 1977.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies, two rushed to hospital in Jackson apartment fire
Woman dies, two others rushed to hospital after Jackson apartment fire
Jeffery Allen Freeman, 24, Madison Nicole Hardin, 18
Scott Co. duo pleads guilty to murdering a man in Rankin Co.
5th person charged in death of Hinds Co. teen, sheriff announces
5th person charged in death of Hinds Co. teen, sheriff announces
Man struck on head, fell unconscious after conflict at Brookhaven Waffle House
Man struck on head, fell unconscious after conflict at Brookhaven Waffle House
Latasha Coleman, 46
Family of missing Jackson woman searching for answers

Latest News

KLLM 2023 college team trucks unveiled
Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Couple found dead in Crystal Springs home
Jackson Police Department
JPD arrests man on felony possession of marijuana charge