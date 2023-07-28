Tim McGraw set to perform in Biloxi

Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for Tim McGraw fans... The Grammy Award-winning artist is heading to the Coast next year for a stop on his “Standing Room Only” tour.

McGraw will take to the stage at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The performance will include special guest Carly Pearce.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. You can find them on ticketmaster.com.

