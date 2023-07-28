Things To Know Friday, July 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi’s 2023 Sales Tax Holiday is here, see the rules

Tax-free holiday (wwbt)

It’s Christmas in July for many Mississippians shopping for back-to-school items, home goods, or other seasonal items. The 2023 Sales Tax Holiday, passed in the 2009 Legislative Session, is from Friday, July 28th, and goes through Saturday, July 29th. The Sales Tax Holiday applies to each eligible item selling for less than $100.00, regardless of how many items are sold at the same time. Items priced at $100.00 or more are subject to Sales Tax at the regular retail rate of 7%.

2. Vacant Backyard Burgers building in Jackson becoming an eyesore

local Backyard Burgers remain closed in the metro area (WLBT)

Businesses in the capital city are concerned and want to know why some Backyard Burgers properties in other cities are being maintained and why the one in Jackson is not. Since the chain of restaurants closed its doors back in March, there has not been any maintenance around the building to keep it up. “You know we would expect that the properties are maintained here in Jackson the same way they are maintained in other counties and other cities,” Dr. Andrew Clark said. Dr. Clark, the owner of Northtown Pharmacy, is frustrated and at his wit’s end with the conditions of the property at Backyard Burgers.

3. 33-year-old Ridgeland man missing; last seen in April

33-year-old Ridgeland man missing; last seen in April (MBI)

A 33-year-old Ridgeland man is missing, with his last known sighting being in early April. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Jason Alexander is five feet, eleven inches, and weighs 150 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Jason was last seen Saturday, April 8, 2023, in the 100 block of Promenade Boulevard in Rankin County. He is believed to be in a 2016 black Hyundai Elantra bearing Mississippi tag MAL8126 traveling in an unknown direction. Family members say Jason suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.

