Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Prosecutors: Woman posed as doctor, prescribed medications

Police arrested 62-year-old Maria Macburnie on Wednesday.
Police arrested 62-year-old Maria Macburnie on Wednesday.(OCEAN COUNTY JAIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CNN) – A New Jersey woman is accused of posing as a doctor, treating patients and prescribing medicine without a medical license.

Police arrested 62-year-old Maria Macburnie on Wednesday. She is charged with practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, health care claims fraud and three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

Ocean County prosecutors say she treated patients at Shore Medical Associates in Toms River, New Jersey, from March 2022 to June 2023.

Macburnie used the name of a family member, who actually does have an active medical license, according to officials.

The medical facility has an automated voice message saying the office is permanently closed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mazeigh Grace
Rankin County family wants answers after three-month-old baby dies at daycare
Mississippi Mass Choir mourns loss of original, founding member Rachel Curry
Mississippi Mass Choir mourns loss of Rachel Curry
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for 1st-degree murder in 15th District Circuit Court
Jordan Kyle Cummins
Cummins bonds out of Hinds County, transferred to Rankin on separate charge
Woman dies, two rushed to hospital in Jackson apartment fire
Woman dies, two others rushed to hospital after Jackson apartment fire

Latest News

A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police...
Burglar falls through ceiling into recycling bin
Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday...
Judge orders release of 3 of ‘Newburgh Four,’ assails FBI’s role in a post-9/11 terror sting
A shooting in a mall parking lot sent shoppers running.
Truck owner shoots, kills suspected thief