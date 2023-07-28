Mississippi’s 2023 Sales Tax Holiday is here, see the rules

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s Christmas in July for many Mississippians shopping for back-to-school items, home goods, or other seasonal items.

The 2023 Sales Tax Holiday, passed in the 2009 Legislative Session, is from Friday, July 28th, and goes through Saturday, July 29th.

The Sales Tax Holiday applies to each eligible item selling for less than $100.00, regardless of how many items are sold at the same time. Items priced at $100.00 or more are subject to Sales Tax at the regular retail rate of 7%.

