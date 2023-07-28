Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting death of Leake Co. woman

Jimel Smith was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of Priddy Jackson.
Jimel Smith was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of Priddy Jackson.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man will spend the next 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty in the 2021 shooting death of Priddy Jackson.

On Friday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced that Jimel Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

[READ: Jackson man arrested after missing woman’s body found in Leake County]

Smith was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 10 years suspended. Once he’s released, he’ll have five years of post-release supervision. He will not be eligible for parole or for a reduction in sentence.

“This case was particularly tragic, a promising young woman lost her life,” Owens said. “I hope this sentence of 30 years gives some solace to the family and friends of Priddy Jackson.”

