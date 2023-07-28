KLLM 2023 college team trucks unveiled

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What’s your favorite college football team in Mississippi?

Whatever it is, KLLM has your transportation wrapped up.... literally!

The company unveiled their 2023 College Football Tractor-Trailers at Trustmark Park Thursday night in conjunction with the M-Braves baseball game.

The event showcased the custom football equipment tractor/trailers that KLLM provides each year to the universities.

If you’re a fan of Ole Miss, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, and University of Southern Mississippi, you will see your team represented on the big rigs across the state!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.