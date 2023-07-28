Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

KLLM 2023 College Team Trucks Unveiled

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What’s your favorite college football team in Mississippi?     

Whatever it is, KLLM has your transportation wrapped up.... literally!

The company unveiled their 2023 College Football Tractor-Trailers at Trustmark Park Thursday night in conjunction with the M-Braves baseball game.

The event showcased the custom football equipment tractor/trailers that KLLM provides each year to the universities.

If you’re a fan of Ole Miss, Jackson State University,  Mississippi State University, and University of Southern Mississippi, you will see your team represented on the big rigs across the state!

