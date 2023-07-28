JXN Film Festival wraps with actress Tonea Stewart conducting master class

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Film actress and Mississippi native Dr. Tonea Stewart shared her industry knowledge with hopefuls during the Jackson Film Festival.

During the festival’s final session, the film star conducted a master class on acting, giving guidance and hope to aspiring actors.

Dr. Tonea Stewart is sharing decades of wisdom with participants in the Jackson Film Festival’s Acting Master Class.

Acting hopefuls learned about techniques, which landed her roles in movies from A Time to Kill and Mississippi Burning to Black Adam. The Greenwood native has taken part in the festival since its beginning.

“I want them to take in what it means to have an empty cup. What it means to believe in yourself,” said Stewart. “What it means to be a witness and what it means to use experience as you develop into character.”

“I gave myself a million reasons not to come,” said Dr. Nina Washington.

The pediatric rheumatologist is a Jackson native who grew up wanting to pursue acting.

“I’m really glad I came,” said Washington. “You’re never too old and it’s never too late and just being in the session today reignited all the passion that I have for acting, and I’m encouraged to keep moving forward.”

Participants performed scenes and were given feedback. It was a chance to be critiqued and encouraged by a seasoned professional.

JXN Film Festival Executive Director Maximus Wright said 73 projects were entered in this year’s festival. Thirty filmmakers came to Jackson for the screenings including one from Canada. About 300 people attended the week-long event.

“We just need to develop skill, but as far as natural talent, we have the greatest natural talent in the world,” said Wright. “And having AMC execs come in this year to observe the talent, they’re starting to see the exact same thing that I’ve been saying.”

J’haun Carter of Jackson is an actress, model and writer who is among the 100 filmmakers Wright wants to develop in Mississippi in the next seven years. As a fan of Stewart’s work, she hoped to learn more than technique.

“To be in here and to get her to speak to her experience, not just her training but her experience as an actress, I felt like that was pivotal to my foundation as an upcoming actress,” said Carter.

This is the festival’s fourth year.

Friday evening the JXN Film Festival ended with a sold out Black Tie Gala and awards presentations.

