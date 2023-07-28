JPD arrests man on felony possession of marijuana charge
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man has been arrested on a felony possession charge.
On Thursday, police picked up Chanc Lewis for felony possession of marijuana with a firearm.
The arrest was made around 7:10 p.m. in the area of Dogwood Hill and Pear Orchard Road.
No details of what happened were shared. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.
