JPD arrests man on felony possession of marijuana charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man has been arrested on a felony possession charge.

On Thursday, police picked up Chanc Lewis for felony possession of marijuana with a firearm.

The arrest was made around 7:10 p.m. in the area of Dogwood Hill and Pear Orchard Road.

No details of what happened were shared. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

