Jackson Prep football looks to repeat as 6A champs in 2023

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - In 2022, Jackson Prep football won its first MAIS 6A title, and first overall title since winning the 4A-D1 championship in 2018.

However, last season is over, and the Patriots are not content with one title.

“We had a strong season last season, we’re coming off a state championship, a lot of people get lazy, a lot of people are satisfied, but we’re not satisfied,” said senior safety and wide receiver Matthew Laseter. “We’re just focusing on improving every single day, getting better as a team, and we’re just going to go bring it back.”

The Patriots will need to make sure they don’t get complacent and continue to play hard week after week.

“That comes off leadership and really working as one,” Laseter said. “And knowing that when you’re on the field you have your brother next to you, he’s going to die for you, and that’s what we’re focused on right now.”

It shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated to go after the state title. After all, that’s goal every year, and two is better than one.

“Just the idea of having two, you always want more, to be another champion, that’s the best thing you can get out of here,” said senior center Allen Rebich. “I want that. I hope everybody on this team wants that. Just the thought of being a two-time state champion.”

One challenge to the repeat: inexperience on the offensive line. Rebich is the only returning starter from last year, though two other starters this year did get playing time last year.

“It’s always a challenge with offensive line, because the five up there have to work as one,” said head coach Doug Goodwin. “The longer they work together, the better they work together. So, we got four new ones, but two of those four played a lot last year toward the end of the year. I think they’re going to be pretty good.”

The key to good line play is for the five guys on the field to get comfortable playing with each other.

“We can’t be individuals out there, we have to work as a team,” Rebich said. “Just make sure we have accountability for each other and call each other out if we’re doing something wrong.”

Overall, the Patriots will need to execute if they want to repeat as 6A champs.

“The same things win football games every year,” Goodwin said. “You’ve got to be good at the fundamentals, you’ve got to be great at defense, running the ball, you’ve got to be good in the kicking game, you’ve got to be efficient. Whoever does the fundamentals best, doesn’t beat themselves, usually wins the game.”

The road back to Mississippi College starts August 18. The Patriots host Copiah Academy at Patriot Field.

