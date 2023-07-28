Jackson is, again, without a public works director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson’s newest public works director has quit after 11 days on the job.

WLBT News spoke with City Council President Aaron Banks who confirmed that the administration informed him that Khalid Wood, a U.S. Navy veteran, resigned Friday morning.

Wood started his job as public works director last Tuesday, though he had not yet been confirmed by the city council.

He is the sixth person to take the helm of the department since 2020.

WLBT reached out to Jackson’s Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne, who declined to comment, saying it was a personnel matter.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.