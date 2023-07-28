Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson is, again, without a public works director
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson’s newest public works director has quit after 11 days on the job.

WLBT News spoke with City Council President Aaron Banks who confirmed that the administration informed him that Khalid Wood, a U.S. Navy veteran, resigned Friday morning.

Wood started his job as public works director last Tuesday, though he had not yet been confirmed by the city council.

He is the sixth person to take the helm of the department since 2020.

WLBT reached out to Jackson’s Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne, who declined to comment, saying it was a personnel matter.

