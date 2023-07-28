Jackson Academy football inserts new quarterback into experienced lineup

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The wait is almost over. Football season is quickly approaching in Mississippi, and the MAIS will be kicking off the gametime action on August 11.

The Jackson Academy Raiders are no different than their 6A competitors in that their ultimate goal is to capture the MAIS state title. Senior wide receiver and Arkansas State Red Wolves commit Kiandre Terry summed up the team’s season expectations simply:.

“Go to the playoffs. Win a ring. That’s the big plan, win a ring. Win all our conference games . . . so go undefeated really,” Terry said.

The idea of sliding on that heavy, shining ring is injected in everyone’s minds, coaches and players alike.

“This is year two, we want to make a run at the state championship,” head coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “That’s our goal, we talk about it every day. Playing for it and being there at the end, that’s the goal from our staff.”

Playing in a league with elite level talent that includes power house programs Madison-Ridgeland Academy and reigning state champions Jackson Prep, how the Raiders are able to reach their championship aspirations depends entirely on their execution over the season, a concept already being addressed by team leaders.

“We’re going to have to make sure we work harder than them, make sure we’re really focusing up, watching film, going as hard as we can on the field during workouts, everything” senior outside linebacker Fagan Daniel said.

Along with these off the field adjustments, the Raiders will also need to adapt to a new play caller. Though more than 20 returning athletes have playing experience for Jackson Academy, a new quarterback will be featured in the lineup, sophomore Carter Mathison. His transition into the starting role will be made easier thanks to that experience around him.

“The good thing for him is that he has a lot of senior leadership around him and guys that have been on the field and that have played” Blackwell said. “I’ve loved how our group has really helped him along and encouraged him and tried to spend extra time with him because they know he’s the guy who’s got to get it done.”

Terry understands the importance of spending quality time with his new quarterback, developing and strengthening their relationship off the field to better their performance on it.

“We’ve been working after practice so we can get our chemistry right,” Terry said. “He didn’t play last year, so this year we’re just trying to get him in the game. I’m an experienced guy, so I’ve got to teach him what to do. Just work with him. Just believe in him.”

But anything can happen over the course of a long MAIS football season. In order to prevent mental fatigue, Blackwell stresses to his team the importance of keeping a firm grasp on the motivation and positive energy being established now through the end of the season.

“You’ve got to get there [to the end], you’ve got to get the kids there,” Blackwell said. “They’ve got to still be having fun by week 10, week 11, and they’ve got to be healthy and rested. We’ve made some adjustments in our plans and how we’ve gone through our offseason, how we’ve gone through this preseason, to make sure that we’re better towards the end of the year.”

The Raiders open their season at home on August 11 against Bayou Academy, looking to record their first of many wins this season.

