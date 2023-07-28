Husband, wife found dead inside Crystal Springs home identified

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A husband and wife were found dead Friday inside their Copiah County home.

Deputies were called by a family member for a welfare check at the home.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the couple was dead.

They have been identified as Matthew Teasley, 38, and Sylvia Teasley, 37.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is working on the case as a death investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.