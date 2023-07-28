Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Husband, wife found dead inside Crystal Springs home identified

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A husband and wife were found dead Friday inside their Copiah County home.

Deputies were called by a family member for a welfare check at the home.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the couple was dead.

They have been identified as Matthew Teasley, 38, and Sylvia Teasley, 37.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is working on the case as a death investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Bradley Jr., 20
Man faces multiple charges after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson
Jackson Police Department
Coroner identifies man found dead Friday afternoon
A pilot is OK after his plane went down in a field in Rankin County.
Pilot OK after emergency landing in Rankin County
VPD: One dead, 18-year-old injured after connected shootings in Vicksburg
VPD: One dead, 18-year-old injured after connected shootings in Vicksburg
Woman found guilty of threatening to kill federal judge in Mississippi
Woman found guilty of threatening to kill federal judge in Mississippi

Latest News

Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Ted Henifin, the interim third-party manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice (AP...
Jackson’s sewer system is now under the control of Ted Henifin
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, July 31
George County Sheriff Keith Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile...
Suspect arrested in murder of wife, sheriff says