Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Humphreys Co. School District reports suspected gas card fraud to state

(Source: WDAM)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State officials are investigating potential gas card fraud in the Humphreys County School District.

On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Education announced that the district had reported suspected fraud to the state, with the fraud coming in the form of using the district’s gas cards.

Reports were made after the district conducted an analysis of rising expenditures for gas for school buses, a release from MDE states.

“District officials took swift action to stop and report the suspected fraud,” said Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “The MDEQ and district leaders take seriously any suspicion of fraud and are eager to assist the investigation through its conclusion.”

Agencies looking into the matter include MDE, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, and the State Auditor’s Office.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies, two rushed to hospital in Jackson apartment fire
Woman dies, two others rushed to hospital after Jackson apartment fire
Jeffery Allen Freeman, 24, Madison Nicole Hardin, 18
Scott Co. duo pleads guilty to murdering a man in Rankin Co.
5th person charged in death of Hinds Co. teen, sheriff announces
5th person charged in death of Hinds Co. teen, sheriff announces
Man struck on head, fell unconscious after conflict at Brookhaven Waffle House
Man struck on head, fell unconscious after conflict at Brookhaven Waffle House
Latasha Coleman, 46
Family of missing Jackson woman searching for answers

Latest News

KLLM 2023 college team trucks unveiled
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Couple found dead in Crystal Springs home
The trailblazing African American general manager died Thursday.
Trailblazing African American manager, who led WLBT for more than a decade, dies