Humphreys Co. School District reports suspected gas card fraud to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State officials are investigating potential gas card fraud in the Humphreys County School District.

On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Education announced that the district had reported suspected fraud to the state, with the fraud coming in the form of using the district’s gas cards.

Reports were made after the district conducted an analysis of rising expenditures for gas for school buses, a release from MDE states.

“District officials took swift action to stop and report the suspected fraud,” said Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “The MDEQ and district leaders take seriously any suspicion of fraud and are eager to assist the investigation through its conclusion.”

Agencies looking into the matter include MDE, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, and the State Auditor’s Office.

