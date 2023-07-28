Hot and Steamy Weekend on the Way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Still tracking hot, and now muggy, weather! Today heat advisories are beginning to creep into our area, with Humphreys, Holmes, and Attala counties already under on for Friday afternoon.

It will be hot again today with highs at or around 100 degrees. The mugginess is continuing to increase, so some of us will feel more like 105 again today, and possibly slightly warmer than that. A very slim chance at a few passing showers/storms exists south of the I-20 corridor.

For the weekend: Heat advisories are likely to be issued for all counties by Saturday. We have issued First Alert Weather Days for Sunday and Monday as high temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 90s and low 100s, and humidity will be making some places feel like 110+. These are very dangerous heat conditions and need to be taken into account when doing out door activities!

Next week: As mentioned above, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. We will decide on Tuesday and the rest of the week once it is a little closer in the forecast, but you can still expect conditions to remain hot and mostly dry for next week.

