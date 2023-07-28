Historic Gulfport bakery preps fan-fave brownies for city’s anniversary

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As Gulfport prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary Saturday, city leaders are buying up one historic bakery’s beloved brownies for the occasion.

It was a busy Friday at Quality Bakery, but that’s nothing out of the ordinary for owner Danielle White.

“I’m usually on a wing and a prayer,” she said.

Her recipe for success is hard work, contagious laughter and a family legacy well worth keeping alive.

“I don’t get to wake up in the morning and say, ‘I don’t want to go’. We just do it,” White said. “And I think that goes along with how I was raised.”

Her great-grandparents opened Quality Bakery 74 years ago.

Four generations later, White is not only maintaining the business, but it’s still booming.

“They know when I walk in where I’m from because I come here that much,” customer Jeanne Lenes said.

She traveled with her mother from Austin, Texas Friday just for White’s brownies.

“My mom, she used to come here when she was a little girl to get brownies and cookies, and we were just talking about that yesterday because we were like, ‘I need to come get my brownies’,” Lenes said. “They are thriving because of not only who they are but what they serve. It’s good.”

From birthday and wedding cakes to Thanksgiving and Christmas desserts and everything in between, it’s also the community connection that White loves.

“We have been a part of family gatherings for generations, and I think that is an extremely special, special thing,” she said.

For the first time in history, Quality Bakery is expanding into a new city. White is soon opening a new location in Wiggins.

However, the favored shop in Downtown Gulfport is not uprooting.

“This building is Quality Bakery through and through, and we will just never leave Gulfport, not at all,” White said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.