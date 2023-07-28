Here’s how the proposal to take over Jackson’s sewer differs from last year’s water takeover.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A proposal to take over Jackson’s sewer system could mean different rules regarding procurement, open records, and community involvement.

On Wednesday, a proposed stipulated order placing the sewer system under the control of Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin was filed in U.S. District Court.

The 56-page document will be available for public review at least until August 31.

It has yet to be signed off on by U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate.

The proposal includes several key differences when compared to the order taking over the city’s water system handed down in November.

Among differences, under the proposed sewer order, the third-party manager would be allowed, but not required to, follow state procurement law when choosing contracts with federal and local dollars.

By comparison, Henifin is not required to follow state or city procurement rules under the order governing water.

Procurement provisions water vs. sewer:

November stipulated order - “The ITPM need not comply with Miss. Code Ann. § 31-7-13 but will use best efforts to have the procurement process be competitive, transparent, and efficient.”

Proposed sewer order - “In exercising authority and new contracts that do not involve funds from grants or loans administered by MDEQ, the ITPM may choose not to comply with Miss. Code Ann. § 31-7-13 and instead use best efforts to have the procurement process be competitive, transparent and efficient.”

Henifin also would be required to host quarterly public meetings to update residents on sewer repairs and to release documents requested by the public, if doing so would not prevent him from carrying out his duties.

Quarterly public meeting requirements water vs. sewer:

November water order - No requirement.

Proposed sewer order - “The ITPM shall hold a public meeting within thirty (30) days after filing each Quarterly Status Report required in sub-Paragraph 17.a.”

The order comes two weeks after Judge Wingate held a public hearing to allow representatives from several community groups to speak out about what they say has been Henifin’s lack of transparency in running the water system.

Public Records rules water vs. sewer:

November water order - “The ITPM is not a federal, state, county or local agency; nor is the ITPM an agent of a federal, state, county or local agency. Accordingly, records maintained or in the custody of the ITPM are not public records subject to public records laws.”

Proposed sewer order - “The ITPM is not a federal, state, county or local agency; nor is the ITPM an agent of a federal, state, county, or local agency. Nonetheless, the ITPM shall use best efforts to respond to requests from the public for documents in its custody relating to compliance with this stipulated order unless the ITPM demonstrates that such efforts would prevent the ITPM from carrying out its duties under this stipulated order.”

Brooke Floyd, with the People’s Advocacy Institute, was one of those individuals who appeared before Wingate. She says residents deserve transparency when it comes to issues impacting their water and sewer systems.

“I think they also deserve to be part of the process and know what’s going on as it’s happening,” she said. “I want us to be there in the beginning and throughout the process.”

Brooke Floyd wants more community involvement in crafting a takeover order for the city's sewer system. (WLBT)

Floyd says residents are often kept in the dark when it comes to water-related issues, and she doesn’t want the same to happen on the sewer side.

“Let us be on a board. Let us be there when it’s going on,” she said. “I think that what has been happening so far is communities are kept in the dark, and then we receive a letter in the mail saying our water is bad.”

Paul Purser discusses the sewer overflow in front of his Midtown business. (WLBT)

Paul Purser, an architect with an office on McTyere Avenue, has been dealing with a major sewer overflow in front of his business for at least two years.

He says there’s a contingent of people in the Midtown area who plan to attend the upcoming public meetings to find out more about the proposed takeover.

A series of public meetings are expected to be held through August 31 to allow public comment on the proposal, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The first one is slated for August 21, at the Mississippi E-Center.

Like Floyd, he says it’s also important that people are kept up to date on the third party’s efforts.

“I would like to see some kind of plan that may be presented yearly. I don’t know if that’s part of his role or not, but to have some kind of idea on not just how to right the ship but also how to continue moving forward,” he said.

Henifin would be required to complete a quarterly report and post it on a public website. Quarterly reports for the water system are currently posted at JXNwater.com.

There are other differences between the orders as well. The sewer order, for instance, includes a definite end date, while the water order is open-ended.

A copy of the proposal states the order would end four years after its effective date. The order also would end if and when the city brings the sewer into federal compliance or if a new sewer consent decree is adopted.

Jackson entered into a consent decree in 2013 to bring its sewer system into compliance with the federal Clean Water Act. To date, the city has yet to achieve compliance.

The ITPM also would be prohibited from purchasing any real property for administrative use without the consent of the city.

The proposed order has been signed off on by attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, and the city of Jackson.

It now must be approved by Judge Wingate. The judge has scheduled a status conference for Monday, July 31, where he plans to discuss it.

