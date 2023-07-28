Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Friday is the last day to qualify for bonus prize in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

(St. Jude)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Time is running out to qualify for the bonus prize in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway - a $2,000 Visa gift card!

The gift card is courtesy of Welch Law Firm, P.A and McKee Realty Inc.

Tickets are $100 each and you can buy as many as you like, but only a limited number will be sold.

You can buy yours by clicking right here or by calling 1-800-371-6789.

The Dream Home is now under construction at Lost Rabbit on the Reservoir in Madison County.

It will feature 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and will be an estimated 2,100 square feet.

