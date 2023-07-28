First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will dance around 100 degrees both days and humidity will be on the gradual upswing. The upcoming heat and humidity combination may still not reach the previous levels reached during a heat wave last month, but it will be close. Typically, when temperatures surpass 100 degrees in Mississippi, they do so with drier air in place from high pressure, so it doesn’t always feel as bad. Ironically, the most intense part of the upcoming weather may not happen until temperatures begin to drop later next week and humidity levels drastically increase at that time. We’ll monitor for that. The temperatures and humidity will start their slow increase through the upcoming weekend. Overnight and morning low temperatures will be in the middle 70s with daytime highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. It will feel more like 110 degrees this weekend and next week with every day’s high temperature near 100 degrees at least for the next week. The average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:13am and the sunset is 8:00pm. While the tropics are active, there is nothing posing a serious threat to our region through this weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.