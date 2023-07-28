First Alert Forecast: The heat continues as First Alert Weather Days are in place starting this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: The sweltering heat sticks around for another day as temperatures continue to rise into the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for a few of our counties to the north until 8pm this evening. Throughout the rest of this afternoon, most of us will remain dry but a stray shower or two may be possible. Peak heat indices are expected to reach the triple digits again today. Temperatures will slowly start to cool off for this evening into the mid 80s and then reach the mid 70s overnight.

Saturday: The heat wave continues for the start of this weekend as temperatures are expected to continue to be in the upper 90s. By mid-morning, temperatures will already be in the mid 80s. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures are expected to reach triple digits again. A rogue shower could be possible but most of us will likely stay dry. Temperatures will cool off slightly overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Extended forecast: First Alert Weather Days are in place for Sunday and Monday as temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees and possibly surpass this. With moisture from the gulf continue to build and move into central and southern Mississippi, this will contribute to dangerously high heat indices. Feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 105 to 110 degrees in some places. This dangerous heat is expected to continue for the start of next week and could possibly continue into the middle of the week.

